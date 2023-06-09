Polar bear sisters Astra and Laerke made a splash at their new home at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

Footage shared by the zoo show the two-year-old polar bears swimming and exploring in their new home.

The twins were born in Detroit Zoo in November 2020, but were separated shortly after birth when Laerke had a medical emergency that left her in need of constant care from keepers.

Laerke was raised by keepers and spent several months with Jebbie, an orphaned grizzly bear.

The sisters were reintroduced at Detroit Zoo this spring, and are now “inseparable”, the zoo said.

Prior to the move, Point Defiance Zoo assistant curator Sheriden Ploof and three other keepers traveled to Detroit to learn about the bears they would be looking after, the zoo said.

“Both bears are smart, high-energy bears who love to splash, pounce and play together in the water. Astra is confident, independent and inquisitive while Laerke is more cautious and gentle,” Ploof said.

Astra and Laerke will go on public display at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on June 15.

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful