Nora the polar bear was seen smashing and munching on a watermelon at the Oregon Zoo recently. The zoo said polar bears are opportunistic omnivores and will forage for vegetation and berries even though they eat mainly meat. The zoo also added that Nora and her sister Amelia Gray enjoy lettuce in addition to the occasional treat of fresh watermelon.
Polar bear snacks on watermelon at Oregon Zoo
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
