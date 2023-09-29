ESCAPED GOATS: Police officers and a police dog sprang into action to wrangle a herd of 30 goats that escaped from a property in Mahopac, New York, on Monday (9/25). Officials said a resident hired a company to provide goats to clear brush on the property, “but they decided to make a run for it.” Police added that German Shepherd K-9 Pietro guided the herd across a yard, through some woods, and back to their pen.