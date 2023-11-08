Therapy dogs from all over the United States arrived at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio, for a fun day of training.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police planned the day out for dogs “to become comfortable in uncomfortable situations where they got to experience new sights, smells, people, and sounds.”

The dogs, including five-year-old English lab Simon, are training to help the department respond to anything related to incidental trauma.

Credit: Columbus Division of Police via Storyful