Two “popcorn-scented” binturongs enjoyed treats and explored their new home at Melbourne Zoo in Victoria, Australia, footage from November 20 shows.

Video from Zoos Victoria shows binturongs Bhalu and Tugu climbing trees, gripping onto branches and snacking on food.

Melbourne Zoo said the pair was a “sight to behold, with their cat-like faces, bear paws, prehensile tails and – a natural scent that smells just like freshly buttered popcorn!”

Special glands on the binturongs excrete an aroma compound (2AP) which smells like popcorn, research from The Science of Nature found.

Binturongs are found in the tropical forests of Southeast Asia. The species is listed as “vulnerable” by the ICUN Red List due to habitat destruction and illegal pet trade.

Credit: Zoos Victoria via Storyful