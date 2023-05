WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — A temporary installation honoring the hundreds of thousands of American servicemembers who died since World War I has returned to the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day weekend.

The Poppy Wall of Honor features more than 645,000 poppy flowers representing each life lost since World War I and has a special panel to commemorate 50 years since the United States exited the Vietnam War.