A seven-year-old Brazilian porcupine worked on his fitness on Sunday, May 14, trotting along on his exercise wheel at the Cincinnati Zoo, footage shows.

The zoo said it had been a long time since Rico the porcupine used the device.

The Brazilian porcupine is an expert climber, according to the Cincinnati Zoo, thanks to its “large curved claws, bare soles and a prehensile tail that help the large rodent grip branches as it moves through the trees. The muscular tail is nearly as long as the body and essentially acts as a fifth limb.”

