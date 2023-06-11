GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Rico the prehensile-tailed porcupine was seen and heard munching on some corn on the cob at the Cincinnati Zoo recently.
The zoo says he is seven years old.
Video credit: CBS Newspath
by: CBS Newspath, Courtney Layton
