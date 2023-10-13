Local authorities said they were battling multiple fires on the Portuguese island of Madeira on October 13, as they confirmed a group of 13 tourists were rescued after being stranded overnight in Ribeira da Janela.

The footage here was posted on Thursday, October 12, and shows the smoke-filled skies over Ribeira da Janela and fires burning in the hills.

According to the local newspaper Diario de Noticias, an unknown number of houses have been damaged or destroyed in the fires.

Credit: demirayoralphotography via Storyful