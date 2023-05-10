TRENTON, N.J. (WNCT) — Police said they were investigating after a possible meteorite crashed through the roof of a home near Trenton, New Jersey, on Monday, May 8.

The Hopewell Township Police Department (HTPD) said a metallic, oblong-shaped object believed to be a meteorite penetrated the roof of a home in Titusville and landed on a hardwood floor. The rock was approximately 4 inches by 6 inches in size and “may be related to a current meteor shower called the Eta Aquariids,” police said.

Fire crews, EMS, and a hazardous materials team also responded to the scene, MidJersey.news reported.

Credit: Hopewell Township Police via Storyful