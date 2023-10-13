A mural that locals speculated was the work of elusive street artist Banksy recently appeared in London, footage recorded on Monday, October 9, shows.

The piece comprises text saying “Another world is possible” alongside three figures dragging a robot arm.

While the artwork has not been officially confirmed by Banksy, fans were traveling to see the mural, according to LondonWorld.

Storyful reached out to Pest Control Office, a service managed by Banksy for the purpose of authenticating his artwork, but did not receive a response by the time of writing.

Credit: Oliver Twitchett via Storyful