Emergency crews responded to reports of damage from a possible tornado in Barrhaven, a suburb of Ottawa, Canada, on Thursday, July 13.

Ottawa Police said officers were working with other emergency services to assess damage and help residents. “This incident has a large footprint and officers and partners are working diligently to assist everyone needing help,” Ottawa Police said in a statement. Police warned of potential road closures due to fallen trees and electrical wires.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Ottawa and some surrounding areas on Thursday.

This video shows a funnel cloud in Barrhaven just before 1 pm local time.

Credit: Ryan Farrell via Storyful