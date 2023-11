With pots in hand, lines of children could be seen waiting near a soup kitchen in Gaza in video posted on November 8.

Palestinian journalist Hassouna Aslim told Storyful he shot the video at the Nuseirat camp, outside Deir al-Balah.

In the video he asks one child, “How long have you been sitting here? Since this morning?” The child nods back.

Credit: @hsona_saliem via Storyful