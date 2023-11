President Joe Biden pardoned turkeys Liberty and Bell ahead of Thanksgiving during the 76th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Ceremony at the White House on Monday (11/20).

During the ceremony, the president joked that the two turkeys, which are named after the famous Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, will now live their lives out on a farm with a “new appreciation for the words, let freedom ring.” The event also fell on the president’s 81st birthday.