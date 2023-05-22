The hunt for pieces of meteorite was underway near Croydon, Queensland, the ABC reported on Monday, May 22, after there were multiple reports of a fireball on Saturday night.

Footage captured by a camera at Cairns Airport shows the meteor flashing bright green as it falls to earth.

“We witnessed some pretty incredible activity across our skies last night,” the airport wrote on Facebook.

Australian media cited astrophysicist Brad Tucker as saying the object was “definitely a meteor.”

He estimated the rock would have measured between half a meter and a meter in size (1.5-3 ft), and was travelling at 100,000 to 150,000 km/h (62,000-93,000 mph), the ABC said.

Credit: Cairns Airport via Storyful