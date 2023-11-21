SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (WNCT) — Several dozen protesters blocked traffic across the Bay Bridge in San Francisco on Thursday morning, November 16, as they called for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to US military support to the Israeli government.

The demonstration took place as US President Joe Biden was in San Francisco to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

This footage was posted by the Arab Resource & Organizing Center in the Bay Area and shows demonstrators holding large protest signs and others lying on the ground covered in white sheets to represent people killed in the Gaza conflict. Several vehicles are seen parked on the bridge to cut off traffic.

All protesters were taken into custody and authorities were working to remove their vehicles from the bridge, local media reported.

Credit: Bay Area Resistance via Storyful