TBILISI, GEORGIA (WNCT) — Protesters sung the Ukrainian national anthem during a demonstration over the so-called “foreign agent” bill in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Thursday, March 9.

Video filmed by Sergi Kapanadze shows protesters holding up the torch lights on their phones while the Ukrainian national anthem plays.

Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party pledged that morning to withdraw the proposed law following protesting.

The bill, which passed a first reading on Tuesday, would require organizations that receive more than 20 per cent of funding from abroad to register as foreign agents.

Human rights groups condemned the legislation, saying it “would also impose additional onerous reporting requirements, inspections, and administrative and criminal liability, including up to five years in prison for violations.”

Critics likened the law to legislation in Russia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported.

