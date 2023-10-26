Montana puppies experienced their first snow as an early-season winter storm threatened the Pacific Northwest and Northern Plains on Wednesday, October 25.

Blessed Doodles of Turah, a breeder of labradoodles and goldendoodles based in the Missoula metropolitan area, shared footage of their four-legged little ones exploring the fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

The ‘doodles’ are all adoptable, and potential owners choose their prices to ensure the adoption is not a financial burden, Blessed Doodles told Storyful.

The National Weather Service said the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley areas should expect heavy snow accumulating between two to six inches and dangerous travel conditions.

Credit: Blessed Doodles of Turah via Storyful