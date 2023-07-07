A Queensland woman was shocked to find a reply in her inbox after messaging Taylor Swift about Eras Tour ticket trouble for Australian fans.

In a TikTok post, @amnxa_18 said she got a reply to a message sent on Instagram to Swift about issues with Ticketek, the Australian ticket retailer.

In the initial message, @amnxa_18 writes to Swift about issues with ticket availability in Sydney.

According to @amnxa_18’s screenshots, Swift’s account replied: “Hey Amina, I can get my team to look into it. I’d like to give every one of my fans an opportunity to see me live – I can see why this could be an issue. Sorry so-so-so much. Love you, hope to see you in Sydney.”

Despite her efforts, @amnxa_18 was not able to get tickets, she told Storyful.

It was not confirmed whether or not the reply was from a social media moderator on behalf of Taylor Swift.

Credit: @amnxa_18 via Storyful