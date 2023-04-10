The Mecca province of Saudi Arabia was hit by heavy rain resulting in flooding overnight into Monday, April 10.

Footage recorded by @hayll11 shows a flooded road in the village of Al Mahani, in the north of the Mecca region.

The Saudi Arabian National Center of Meteorology recorded rainfall levels of up to 27.4 mm (around one inch) in Taif, south of Al Mahani, between April 9 and 10.

A significantly higher water level is seen in the footage by @hayll11.

Footage circulating online also showed rain at the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, in Mecca, on Monday.

