SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (WNCT) — A rainbow and lightning were seen from Holladay, Utah – in the Salt Lake City area – on Wednesday, August 23, as weather officials warned of wind and hail in Salt Lake County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued special weather statements for cities in Salt Lake County, as more than half an inch of rain fell in parts of Utah.

The NWS said that eastern Utah could see precipitation on Thursday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold and warned of more isolated storms.

This timelapse footage posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday by user @tacticalfish89 shows lightning and a rainbow hanging over Holladay.

Credit: @tacticalfish89 via Storyful