A rainbow arced across pink-hued evening skies in the Boston area on Thursday, July 27, after severe thunderstorms swept eastward over western parts of Massachusetts.

This footage of the rainbow was captured by Ariana Elena Castillo in Everett, north of Boston.

The storms brought damaging winds to several parts of the state, but the Boston area was spared from major impacts.

Credit: Ariana Elena Castillo via Storyful