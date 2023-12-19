FIELD OF LIGHT: Rainbow-colored lights lit up Freedom Plaza in New York City on Wednesday (12/13). The public art installation features about 19,000 low voltage stemmed spheres that change color across six acres. The “Field of Light” is meant to inspire others as the “light at the end of the tunnel” after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Soloviev Group CEO, which sponsored the exhibition.
Rainbow-colored Field of Light display brightens New York City
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
