RARE PENGUIN BIRTH: A rare baby emperor penguin hatched for the first time since 2010 at SeaWorld San Diego on September 12, according to the aquarium. On Wednesday (10/25), the announcement stated the chick initially had trouble breaking through her shell because of a beak malformation, but staff helped move things along by making a small hole. The species is at risk of extinction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.