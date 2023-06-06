A baby Sulawesi crested macaque monkey was seen running around and climbing tree branches in its enclosure at the Chester Zoo in England recently. The zoo said the baby was born on May 16. It also added that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists the species as critically endangered because it’s estimated that there are less than 5,000 in the wild.
Rare baby macaque monkey seen playing in enclosure at zoo in England
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
