RARE RHINO SPOTTING: A critically endangered baby Javan rhino was discovered on a surveillance camera in Indonesia. On Thursday (10/5), conservation officials made the announcement that the eight-month-old calf is believed to have been born in February and is the fourth baby of 12-year-old Kasih. The Javan rhino is the world’s “most threatened” species of rhino, with only an estimated 80 in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.
Rare baby rhino discovered on surveillance camera in Indonesia
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
