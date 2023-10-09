RARE RHINO SPOTTING: A critically endangered baby Javan rhino was discovered on a surveillance camera in Indonesia. On Thursday (10/5), conservation officials made the announcement that the eight-month-old calf is believed to have been born in February and is the fourth baby of 12-year-old Kasih. The Javan rhino is the world’s “most threatened” species of rhino, with only an estimated 80 in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.