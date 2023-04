Visitors flocked to see a rare “corpse flower” in bloom at the New York Botanical Garden on Tuesday (4/4) and Wednesday (4/5).

The Amorphophallus titanum gets its nickname from its distinct odor similar to the smell of rotting meat and uses it to attract pollinators that feed on dead animals, according to the New York Botanical Garden.

The flower only blooms for 24 to 36 hours once every four or five years.