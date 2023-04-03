A North Atlantic right whale and her calf were spotted in the Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts on Monday, March 27.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution posted the footage to YouTube and says it shows a right whale called Spindle feeding and swimming with her calf.

The critically-endangered species usually travels to the New England coast in the Spring. according to NOAA Fisheries. A fourth of the total population was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod last week, the Boston Globe reported.

Credit: Michael Moore & Carolyn Miller © Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution via Storyful