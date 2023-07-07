A six-week-old okapi calf at Chester Zoo has ventured outdoors for the first time following encouragement from its mother.

Footage released by Chester Zoo shows baby Arabi venturing into its outdoor exhibit for the first time, accompanied by mom K’tusha.

Arabi was born on May 12, Chester Zoo said.

Hannah Owens, okapi keeper at the zoo, said: “Since being born just six weeks ago, Arabi has been bonding closely with mum K’tusha while snuggled away in her nest. Mum has been doing a fantastic job of feeding and nurturing her calf every day, and now that she has a little more confidence, Arabi decided it was time to explore the outside world. It didn’t take long before she was confidently stretching her legs in the sunshine!”

The okapi, also known as the forest giraffe, is classified as endangered on the IUCN List.

Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful