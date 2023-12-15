Two rare baby birds hatched at UK’s Chester Zoo, offering “new hope” for a species on the verge of extinction, staff announced on December 14.

The parrots, known as Mitchell’s lorikeets, have almost disappeared from the islands of Indonesia due to illegal wildlife trade, according to the World Parrot Trust.

The species is listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Caretakers at Chester Zoo said they would determine the sex of the new arrivals by testing DNA samples from their feathers.

Parrot Team Manager Zoe Sweetman said the hatching was a pivotal moment for the species.

“Given how precious the chicks are, we’ve been monitoring them very closely and weighing the duo regularly to give them every chance of fledging the nest and reaching adulthood – they really are very special,” Sweetman said in a press release.

Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful