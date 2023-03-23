BELGIUM (WNCT) — Belgium’s Pairi Daiza zoo and botanical garden welcomed its latest arrival, a rare Rothschild’s giraffe calf, to their herd on Wednesday, March 22, the institution said on Facebook.

The calf was born at 4:09 am on Wednesday and measured about 1.5 meters (five feet) tall.

Footage shared by the zoo shows the unnamed calf being looked after by its mother, Juul, shortly after the birth.

“The little one, whose sex has not yet been determined, weighs about 70 kilograms [154 pounds] and is already eating well,” the zoo management said in a Facebook post.

With the birth, Pairi Daiza’s giraffe section now houses four animals of the Rothschild subspecies, including the new arrival.