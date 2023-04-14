A rare wolverine was spotted crossing Highway 20 near Santiam Pass in Oregon on April 6, footage verified by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife shows.

The short clip, recorded by Adrian Quetschke, shows the animal crossing the highway.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said it was possible that the clip showed the same animal that was spotted along the Columbia River on McGuire Island on March 20 and again several days later in Damascus, Oregon City and Colton.

The sighting along the Columbia River was the first confirmed report of a wolverine outside of the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years, the department said.

The wolverine is the largest terrestrial mustelid in Oregon. It is classified as “threatened”.

Credit: Adrian Quetschke via Storyful