KEY WEST, F.L. (WNCT) — A rehabilitated sea turtle was released back into the ocean off Key West, Florida, on Friday, September 1, local news reported.

The adult loggerhead sea turtle, named Tina, was recovering at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital since July after she was found with wounds from a “severe trap line entanglement,” the Florida Keys News Bureau said. Tina weighed 200 pounds and was estimated to be 40 years old, the bureau said.

This footage shows the moment Tina was released and returned to the ocean.

Credit: Florida Keys News Bureau via Storyful