A 103-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Sweet Potato was released into the ocean on Thursday, June 29, after being rehabilitated for a flipper injury.

Staff from the Loggerhead Marinelife Center carried Sweet Potato out on a stretcher before placing the turtle on the sand. Dozens of people clapped and cheered as the turtle ambled toward the ocean.

Sweet Potato, nicknamed “Tater” by the marine life center, was rescued in Stuart, Florida, in May after sustaining a flipper injury. The marine center’s veterinarian amputated Sweet Potato’s right rear flipper at the knee joint and put the sub-adult turtle on antibiotics and pain medication.

“We are happy that Sweet Potato coped remarkably well in rehab and is now back in the ocean the center said.

Credit: Larry Law via Storyful