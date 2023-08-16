AUSTRALIA (WNCT) — A rescue team worked to help a humpback whale that was towing an anchor and rope off Australia’s Gold Coast on Monday, August 14.

Crews from the Sea World Rescue team successfully disentangled the whale from the equipment east of Surfers Paradise.

Sea World told Storyful it was a “challenging operation,” as the whale was swimming at a pace of 8-10 knots.

“The highly trained Sea World Foundation team managed to grapple a large buoy onto the trailing rope which put enough pressure to remove the anchor and rope from the whale’s tail fluke,” Sea World said.

The whale continued its migration with only minimal superficial wounds to its tail, according to Sea World.