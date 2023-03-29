UKRAINE (WNCT) — A bear named Bakhmut, who was rescued from the frontline city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, has emerged from hibernation after resting for over two months, Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne reported on Monday, March 27.

Bakhmut the bear now lives at a shelter called Domazhyr in Lviv, in Ukraine’s west. He was abandoned in his cage at a private residence without food or water, Domazhyr said.

“He was malnourished, swaying from side to side in despair and stress,” the sanctuary said. “During the first days of his arrival, Bakhmut was very shy and it took him some time to get used to his new home and the new sounds around his enclosure.”

He fell into hibernation in December, surprising staff at Domazhyr, Suspilne reported.

The shelter’s marketing manager Olha Fedoriv told Suspilne: “This is really a very good indicator, which shows that he is undergoing rehabilitation well.”

Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful