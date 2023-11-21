ARGENTINA (WNCT) — A loggerhead turtle weighing about 90 pounds (40 kilograms) was released back into the sea off the coast of San Clemente del Tuyu, in Argentina, on Wednesday, November 15, the Mundo Marino Foundation said.

The turtle spent two weeks being rehabilitated after fishermen found it tangled in their nets near Samborombon Bay on October 28.

The turtle was found with water in its airway and received treatment, including antibiotics, after it was taken to the rescue center, Mundo Marino said.

Footage released by the Mundo Marino Foundation shows the turtle making its way toward the ocean after being set down in the sand.