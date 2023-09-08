MARYLAND (WNCT) — An adorable river otter pup that was rescued back in May recently cooled down on a hot day at a Maryland zoo by frolicking in a sprinkler.

Footage filmed by the Maryland Zoo on August 29 shows the otter playing with and chewing on the sprinkler, before swimming in a tub of water.

The orphaned otter was approximately 40 days old when she was rescued by state park rangers, the zoo said. Since her rescue in spring, the zoo has been providing frequent “pupdates” on the otter’s recovery.

The otter’s weight has tripled since she was rescued, the zoo said in late August.