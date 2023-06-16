Researchers cooed over a “smiley” snailfish they spotted during a deep sea exploration mission in the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument on Wednesday, June 7, footage by the Ocean Exploration Trust and NOAA showed.

The footage was captured at a depth of over 9,000 feet near the Kingman Reef and shows a snailfish, a species known for surviving in deep waters, according to the BBC.

“How did you get to be so cute?” one of the researchers said as the fish turned its “cartoonish” face toward the camera. The exploration team entitled the video “Smiley Snailfish.”

Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust / NOAA via Storyful