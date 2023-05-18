A sofa was spotted flying from the balcony of a 35-story high-rise building in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday (5/17). A resident captured the moment and said the couch fell into a garden after crashing into nearby buildings. No one was hurt. The mayor of Ankara issued a warning about strong winds and flash floods on his social media page.
Resident in Turkey captures sofa flying in high winds
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
