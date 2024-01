Skiers slowed their runs to allow a porcupine to trudge across a slope at the Alta Ski Area resort in Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, January 10.

The area is home to many porcupines, and staff at the resort have named several of the more recognizable critters. Resident rodents in the last few years have included Fluffy, Snuggles, and Blitz.

The porcupine captured in this video is named Nuzzles, they said.

Credit: @f00fed via Storyful