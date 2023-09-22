DJ the rhino had more than one reason to celebrate his 21st birthday at Australia Zoo in Queensland, as he shared his special occasion with World Rhino Day on September 22.

The southern white rhino celebrated with a mud bath and plenty of presents.

Southern white rhinos are listed as near-threatened in the wild, and Australia Zoo has been caring for DJ for 16 years.

Conservationist Terri Irwin said, “DJ is such a special part of our Australia Zoo family, and he has reached a remarkable milestone in his life.”

