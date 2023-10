A driver captured beautiful fall colors while taking a road trip in Iron River, Wisconsin, on October 1, as foliage in parts of the state started to peak.

Footage taken by X user Cheryl Koval shows the colorful display of fall foliage.

“Beautiful drive in Long Lake Road in Iron River…Fall colors are close to peak,” she said.

According to the Wisconsin Fall Color report, the Iron River would peak during the week of October 1.

Credit: Cheryl Koval via Storyful