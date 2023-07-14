Flooding in Delhi continued to impact road access and traffic on Friday, July 14, Delhi traffic police said, as officials advised commuters to avoid certain routes.

Many roads near the Yamuna River in Delhi have remained inundated with floodwater, prompting complete or partial closures and traffic diversions, officials said.

Emergency services continued to rescue people near the Yamuna River in Delhi on Friday, disaster response forces said.

This footage was posted by user @mohdUba24400157, who said he filmed it while on the metro in Delhi on Thursday.

According to ANI, at least 88 people in Himachal Pradesh had died in the monsoon floods as of July 12.

Credit: @mohdUba24400157 via Storyful