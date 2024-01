FELIXSTOWE, ENGLAND (Storyful) — The UK’s Met Office was predicting wintry showers in the southeast of England on January 8, as well as icy conditions overnight as temperatures dropped.

The Little Fabric Shop in Felixstowe, Suffolk, posted a serene scene, with a robin seen among the falling snowflakes.

“Very lucky to have robins visiting our garden every day,” they said.

Credit: The Little Fabric Shop via Storyful