The Rochester International Airport in New York prepared for the upcoming nor’easter by clearing piled up snow from a parking garage on Monday, March 13.

The nor’easter, which was forecasted to hit New York and nearby states on Tuesday, was expected to bring heavy snow to the Rochester area, according to the National Weather Service. The storm would likely cause travel disruptions, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Monday evening. The Rochester area had already received several inches of snow late last week.

The footage, posted by Rochester local Joseph Frascati, show snowplows dumping snow off the top of a parking garage.