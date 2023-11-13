The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City on Saturday, November 11, Rockefeller Center confirmed.

This footage by local photographer @NewYorkCityKopp shows crews erecting the tree with the help of a crane at the iconic location in Midtown, Manhattan.

According to Rockefeller Center, the tree was 80 feet tall, weighed 12 tons, and was believed to be about 80-85 years old. The NYPD escorted the tree from Vestal, New York, where it was grown, late on November 10.

The tree is scheduled to be lit up for the first time in the official ceremony on Wednesday, November 29.

Credit: @NewYorkCityKopp via Storyful