The tree that will take center stage in Rockefeller Plaza for the 2023 holiday season was cut down in Vestal, New York, on Thursday, November 9, before being loaded onto a truck headed to Manhattan.

This video shows the felled tree at a property on Vestal’s Murray Hill Road. The Rockefeller Center said the tree was 80 feet tall, weighed 12 tons, and was believed to be about 80-85 years old.

The tree is due to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 11, and is scheduled to be lit up for the first time on Wednesday, November 29.

Credit: Bonnie Kinner-Rathmell via Storyful