A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft packed with nearly 6,300 pounds of food, hardware, and experiments for the International Space Station lifted off on March 14, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The Dragon spacecraft blasted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 8:30 pm on Tuesday.

According to SpaceX, the Dragon spacecraft will autonomously dock with the space station on the morning of Thursday, March 16.

This footage from Derek Newsome shows the rocket blasting into the sky.

Credit: Derek Newsome via Storyful