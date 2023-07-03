A rollercoaster at a theme park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was temporarily closed on Friday, June 30, after a crack was discovered in a steel support pillar, the Charlotte Observer reported.

This footage, captured by Jeremy Wagner, shows a crack in one of the support pillars of the Fury 325 rollercoaster at Carowinds.

A spokeswoman for Carowinds told The Charlotte Observer: “The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection, and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.”

The North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau said it would send inspectors to the park on Monday, July 3, according to the report.

Credit: Jeremy Wagner via Storyful